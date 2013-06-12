NEW DELHI, June 12 The Indian government may unveil measures on Wednesday or Thursday to boost capital inflows into the country, as the rupee hovers around record-low levels, a source familiar with the development said.

Finance minister P. Chidambaram held a meeting with his top economic advisers on Wednesday to discuss a sharp fall in the rupee, which hit a lifetime-low on Tuesday, the source, who was familiar with the meeting, told Reuters. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)