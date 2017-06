NEW DELHI, June 25 India will reduce the lock-in period for foreign investment in some long-term infrastructure bonds to one year from three years, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

Asia's third-largest economy took a handful of measures to prop up the embattled rupee on Monday, including increasing the limit on foreign investment in government bonds by $5 billion to $20 billion. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Ross Colvin)