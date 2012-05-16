(Corrects company name in second item)

MUMBAI May 16 The Indian rupee fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, breaching 54.30, weighed down by a sluggish domestic economy and risk-averse global sentiment.

COMMENTARY:

ROHIT ARORA, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, SINGAPORE

"The rupee will most likely remain weak in the short term as is the case with all Asian currencies due to global risk aversion. Asian FX has weakened by 0.8-0.9 percent today and so has the Indian currency.

"A view on levels in the next quarter will depend on how the structural risks in euro zone and global growth pans out. For India, weak fundamentals are another worry. But this doesn't mean that if the dollar weakens then the rupee won't appreciate."

KISHOR P. OSTWAL, CHAIRMAN, CNI RESEARCH, MUMBAI

"Where the rupee goes will determine the stock market movement, and in the short term, the rupee only looks set to fall.

"If the rupee breaks 54.5 (rupees to the dollar), then we should prepare for 56, and that will bring the Nifty down to 4,600 points."

SEAN CALLOW, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION, SYDNEY

"Unfortunately for the rupee, this is not a great environment to run a current account deficit and thus be reliant on capital inflows from foreign lenders. New highs on USD/INR mean fresh air to the top side.

"Net foreign purchases of Indian equities YTD $8.8 billion means lots of capital could be pulled from India if the mood doesn't improve. A rare positive is lower oil prices.

"Suspect only radical steps by RBI - or sudden action by foreign central banks and/or G20 - will stop a push through 55 and quite possible higher."

DEEPAK KUNDU, DEALER FX AND RATES, ING VYSYA, MUMBAI

"I think the rupee is likely to touch 56 to the dollar by June-end. As of now, the only support can come from the Reserve Bank of India. There is no dollar supply in the market and exporters are not selling."

INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The stress on Indian currency deriving out of the worries from the global conditions have increased significantly. The issue now focuses squarely on capital flows and if a heightened risk aversion globally would significantly lead to a drying up of the capital flows.

"Significant firming of the dollar is also adding to the rupee depreciation pressures. Attempts by the RBI to contain rupee depreciation is only likely to worsen rupee liquidity conditions. A difficult scenario presently for the policy makers."

ASHTOSH RAINA, HEAD OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRADING, HDFC BANK, MUMBAI

"The level of 55 rupees to a dollar is very much possible. The RBI can intervene strongly. But, for the rupee, given the global environment, and the dollar strength, RBI can contain the fall, but not control it."

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE

"Given the one-sided bias in the markets, there was little that the central bank could unilaterally do, especially as EUR/USD is tumbling fast and stark losses in the stock markets.

"USD/INR in unchartered territory, approach of 55.00 doesn't seem too distant."

BACKGROUND:

India's central bank accepts that it is fighting a losing battle in trying to stem a fall in the rupee, a slide that has mirrored the slump in the once high-flying emerging market. The force of dollar demand is such that the Reserve Bank of India can do little to check the fall, central bank officials say.

What more can the Reserve Bank of India do to support the rupee?

The rupee will hover near record lows against the dollar for the next month or so, but a further significant fall is unlikely following a near 10 percent slide in the currency since February. The currency is expected to appreciate gradually after June to around 50 by March 2013, a Reuters poll of more than 20 respondents shows.