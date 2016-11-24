A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Th Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold around $500 million to support the rupee currency when it fell to around 68.80 per dollar on Thursday morning, traders said.

Two interventions by the central bank in the morning sparked a sharp rebound in the currency from near record lows hit earlier in the day.

The rupee was trading at 68.74/75 per dollar by mid-morning, up from a session low of 68.8375, its weakest since a record low of 68.85 hit in August 2013.

(Reporting by Savio Shetty and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Kim Coghill)