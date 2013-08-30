NEW DELHI Aug 30 India is liaising with other
emerging-economy countries on a plan to co-ordinate intervention
in offshore currency markets blamed for fuelling a currency rout
over the past three months, a senior Indian finance ministry
official said on Friday.
"It is now time to stop," Dipak Dasgupta, the ministry's
principal economic adviser, told Reuters, referring to the
speculation he said was damaging the stability of the world
economy.
Dasgupta said there had been correspondence among the
countries on the plans in the last few weeks and predicted
action would come quickly, but he declined to share specific
details of the discussions.
"It is going to happen in a matter of days rather than
weeks," he said. "Brazil and India can start the move."
It was not immediately clear how many takers there were for
such a proposal from other major emerging economies.
Offshore markets developed to allow foreign investors to
hedge or speculate on emerging market currencies when exchange
controls in those countries made it difficult to trade directly
in the domestic spot market.
Dasgupta said such markets had exerted pressure on 12 of the
main emerging market currencies, including Brazil, China, India,
Russia, South Africa, Turkey, and Malaysia.
He said that, acting together, even four or five members
would have estimated international reserves of $1.2 trillion.
With China, the total reserves exceed $6 trillion, he said.
"Once they decide they will move to intervene to mutually
support each other to put a floor, there is no force that can
stop the impact," he said.
India's rupee currency is only partly convertible, making it
theoretically impossible to directly speculate in the domestic
forex market. The rupee is the worst performing major currency
in recent months, having lost about 20 percent against the
dollar since May.
Non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets operating mainly from
Singapore allow trade in several Asian currencies, including the
rupee. They allow investors to bet without ever having to
physically exchange the currency involved.
In July, Indian central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said
he would rather there were no NDF markets.
