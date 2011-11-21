MUMBAI Nov 21 The Indian central bank
likely sold dollars starting 51.79 rupees on Monday to arrest
the sharp fall in the local currency, five traders said.
At 11:12 a.m. (0542 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 51.60/61 per dollar, off its low of 51.7950 --
its weakest since March 12, 2009. At the day's low, the rupee
was down 0.9 percent on the day.
"The quantum has not been too high today, but they (RBI)
likely sold starting 51.79 and up to 51.69 levels," a senior
dealer with a state-run bank said.
The central bank has always maintained that it does not
protect any particular level on the rupee and would only
intervene to iron out excessive volatility.
India's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange
market in September, after following a hands-off approach for
nine straight months, as the unit fell to its lowest level in
more than two years, its monthly bulletin showed earlier this
month.
The central bank releases intervention data with a two-month
lag.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Shamik Paul; editing by Malini
Menon)