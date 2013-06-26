MUMBAI, June 26 India's central bank was spotted selling dollars via state-run banks starting when the rupee breached above 59.90 levels, five dealers told Reuters.

The suspected intervention comes as the rupee approached a record low of 59.9850 per dollar hit on June 20.

The rupee was trading at 59.80/81 to the dollar as of 0419 GMT. It closed at 59.66/67 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)