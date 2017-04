MUMBAI, July 5 India's central bank was seen selling dollars via state-run banks on Friday as the rupee approached its record low of 60.76 seen on June 26, four dealers said.

The intervention was spotted by dealers as the rupee hit an intraday low of 60.59 against the dollar. The currency was last trading at 60.46/47, compared with its previous close of 60.13/14. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)