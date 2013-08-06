MUMBAI Aug 6 The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks, helping the rupee recover from a record low, three traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

One trader said the central bank started selling dollars around 61.78 levels, though he said the sales were not strong.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at around 61.58/59 per dollar at around 1310 local time (0740 GMT), after hitting a record low of 61.80 a little while earlier. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)