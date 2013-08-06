MUMBAI Aug 6 The rupee recovered sharply on Tuesday from a record low hit earlier after the Indian central bank was seen selling dollars via state-run banks starting at around 61.45 levels, according to three traders.

The partially convertible rupee was at the day's high of 61.03/05 per dollar at 16:45 India time (1115 GMT), recovering sharply from the record low of 61.80 hit earlier in the session. The unit had closed at 60.88/89 on Monday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)