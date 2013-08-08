MUMBAI Aug 8 The Indian central bank is likely selling dollars via state-run banks to boost the rupee, three traders told Reuters on Thursday.

The central bank has in recent weeks been spotted selling the greenback in late trade to push up the rupee towards close.

The partially convertible rupee rose to the day's high of 60.82 per dollar due to the intervention, dealers said. It was trading at 60.88/89 at 1107 GMT, versus its close of 61.30/31 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)