MUMBAI Aug 20 India's central bank likely sold far-end dollar/rupee forwards along with intervention in the spot market via state-run banks to help the rupee's recovery from record lows, six traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

The central bank was most active in the June and July maturing forwards, three traders said.

The July premium is at 498 points, sharply off the day's high of 522 points. The spot rupee is trading at 63.66 per dollar, off the record low of 64.13 hit in early trade but still weaker than its close of 63.13/14 on Monday.

The central bank sold a net $2.25 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in July, latest central bank data published earlier this month showed. The central bank's net outstanding forward positions stood at $4.9 billion in July, compared with $5.8 billion in May. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)