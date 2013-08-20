MUMBAI Aug 20 India's central bank was again spotted selling dollars via state-run banks to prop up the rupee starting around 63.45-63.50 rupee levels, three traders told Reuters.

The partially convertible rupee recovered to the day's high of 63.25/26 per dollar on the back of the intervention, retreating sharply from the record low of 64.13 reached in early trade but still slightly weaker from Monday's 63.13/14 close.

Earlier in the day too, the central bank was spotted selling dollars both in the spot and forward markets. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)