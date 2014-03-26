MUMBAI, March 26 India's central bank was suspected to be buying dollars via state-run banks to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, preventing the rupee from breaching above the psychological 60 per dollar mark, according to six dealers on Wednesday.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 60.14/15 per dollar at 1100 GMT, after hitting as much as 60.04, its highest since July 30. The rupee closed at 60.48/49 on Monday.

Two traders estimated the central bank bought nearly $1 billion in spot markets and then swapped them in forwards markets. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael nam)