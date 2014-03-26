MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, March 26 India's central bank was suspected to be buying dollars via state-run banks to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, preventing the rupee from breaching above the psychological 60 per dollar mark, according to six dealers on Wednesday.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 60.14/15 per dollar at 1100 GMT, after hitting as much as 60.04, its highest since July 30. The rupee closed at 60.48/49 on Monday.
Two traders estimated the central bank bought nearly $1 billion in spot markets and then swapped them in forwards markets. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael nam)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M