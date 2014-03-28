MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian rupee faced stiff
resistance after hitting its highest level in eight months on
Friday as the central bank was spotted buying the greenback
intermittently to absorb the large dollar inflows, four traders
said.
The partially convertible rupee was at 59.92/93
against the dollar at 1025 GMT, after hitting 59.87, its
strongest level since July 30 and stronger than its close of
60.31/32 on Thursday.
Traders said good foreign fund inflows were seen on the back
of record high domestic shares but the central bank was likely
buying dollars via state-run banks to halt the sharp
appreciation in the rupee and shore up its foreign exchange
reserves.
Dealers expect the rupee to find stiff resistance around
59.90 levels for the session.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)