By Subhadip Sircar and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, Sept 6 Newspaper headlines spew doom and
gloom about India. Analysts are topping each other with
ever-more-dire pronouncements on the country's prospects. And
yet some foreign investors are not only ignoring the warnings,
they are buying more shares.
It flies in the face of conventional wisdom to bet on a
country with a currency tumbling to record lows and a government
that is clutching at straws to deal with India's worst economic
turmoil since its balance of payment crisis in 1991.
Yet to some financial firms such as Ashmore Group in London
the panic gripping India ignores an economy that, although
slowing sharply, is far from collapse.
So much hand-wringing over the state of the economy today
masks the long-term compelling play that attracted many foreign
investors to India in the first place, including a young,
urbanising population that will drive consumer demand and an
economy that is increasingly diversifying into exports.
"The market is obviously currently gripped in a sense of
panic and, as such, it is not paying a lot of attention to the
underlying fundamentals," said Jan Dehn, head of research at
Ashmore Group in London, which manages $80 billion worldwide.
"What happens in these situations is that where the market
has gone and what actually exists on the ground in reality have
parted ways with each other."
The case against India is not hard to make.
Investment has melted away and data is pointing to a plunge
in manufacturing and service-sector output. At the same time,
the current account deficit is at a record high, a stubborn
fiscal deficit has raised the risk of sovereign rating
downgrades, and the central bank's recent cash-draining steps
threaten to raise borrowing costs across the economy.
Some analysts say India's bond market is pointing to the
risk of recession. Banks from HSBC to Goldman Sachs have cut
their economic growth forecasts for India in fiscal 2013/14
(April-March) to below the already decade-low of 5 percent in
the previous year.
IS IT REALLY A CRISIS?
Yet some investors believe the pessimism is overdone.
Even if growth were to slow below 5 percent, that would
still be a faster clip than some other one-time darlings of
foreign investors, including South Africa and Brazil, which are
both expected to grow at around 2 percent.
Analysts also point to growing indications that the rupee
has overshot, especially after new Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Governor Raghuram Rajan sparked hopes that recent controversial
measures will be unwound.
The RBI is also widely expected to return its focus to
reviving growth, having put a series of interest rate cuts on
hold to defend the rupee.
Teera Chanpongsang, a portfolio manager at Fidelity Emerging
Asia Fund, still has faith in the prospect for higher growth.
"I'm still confident GDP growth will come in around 5
percent despite these hurdles. I continue to invest in positions
that are long-term winners, such as pharmaceutical companies, IT
outsourcing companies and select high-quality banks," she said.
Meanwhile, signs are emerging that India's current account
deficit could narrow substantially in the current fiscal year
from the record high of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product.
Exports surged in July, leaving the trade deficit at $12.3
billion, well below the monthly average of $16 billion in
2012-13. The slumping rupee and signs of an improving global
economy led by the United States also bode well for shipments
overseas.
At the same time the rate of imports is expected to slow
after a slew of measures from policymakers to curb demand for
gold, the country's second-biggest import after oil, including
raising duties.
Barclays estimates the current account deficit will narrow
to $68 billion this fiscal year, lower than the average of $83
billion over the previous two years.
Yet the rupee slumped to a record low of 68.85 to the dollar
on Aug. 28, for a loss of 20 percent from the end of 2012,
falling more than the currencies of Brazil, Russia, Indonesia,
or South Africa.
While the magnitude of the fall is colouring investors'
perceptions about India, analysts say it is more a reflection of
years of policy neglect by the government that has left the
economy with structural flaws.
Maarten-Jan Bakkum, an investment strategist for ING
Investment Management's emerging markets fund, believes the ball
is in the policymakers' court.
"The environment for emerging markets is changing rapidly
for the worse and Indian policymakers seem to think they are not
part of it, that they can postpone policy changes, without
really improving the investment climate or coming up with
credible steps to improve the fiscal deficit," he said.
"I think there are other countries that have more chances of
a crisis than India has. The currency depreciation in itself was
long overdue. There was clearly a reason for currency
depreciation, and it can fall further, but that's not a crisis."
STURDY FOREIGN INVESTORS
The prospect of an end to the Federal Reserve's cheap money
has taken its toll on perceptions about India as an attractive
destination. However, that is contradicted by remarkably sturdy
foreign inflows, despite concerns that high foreign ownership
could make the country more vulnerable to selling.
Nomura data shows India has received the most foreign equity
investments among the emerging Asian countries it tracks for a
second consecutive year, totalling around $36 billion, with the
prospect of growth and cheap historic valuations cited among the
most frequent reasons.
Foreign investors who have increased allocations to India
this year include the $15.6 billion Templeton Asian Growth Fund
managed by Mark Mobius, which had 16.75 percent of its assets in
the country at the end of July, up from 15.6 percent at the end
of 2012, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper shows.
"The volatility gives us (a chance) to pay attention and
opportunistically buy certain stocks relatively cheap. The
quality of these stocks haven't changed over the last six months
but their share prices have come off so it's quite attractive
for us," said Adrian Lim, a senior investment manager on the
Asian equities team of Aberdeen Asset Management.
Others such as Emily Whiting, client portfolio manager of
emerging markets for JPMorgan Asset Management, believe that
over 10-20 year horizon India has better growth potential than
China.
"As long-term investors looking at the asset class over a
five-year-or-more horizon, the fundamental investment case
hasn't changed for Indian stocks," she said, citing mortgage
provider HDFC Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd as
two examples of stocks the fund has added exposure to. Both are
about 20 percent below multi-year peaks hit earlier in 2013.
"Although we recognise that markets could face additional
pressure in the short term, we believe adding exposure at
current valuations, given the pervasiveness of negative
sentiment, will prove profitable for investors thinking longer
term."
Companies are also willing to bet on India to tap the growth
potential of a 1.2 billion population in which 65 percent is
below 35 years old.
Net foreign direct investment has surged about 74 percent to
$6.8 billion in the first three months of the fiscal year that
started in April.
"We want to invest in the market because we are fully
convinced in the long-term growth," said Philipp von Sahr,
president of BMW Group India, part of Bayerische Motoren Werke
AG.
"The economic situation this year is not so easy, and the
exchange rate is not what we want to expect in the car industry.
Even then, we will have to invest in the future because in one
to two years again it can accelerate fast."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley in LONDON, Himank
Sharma and Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI, and Nishant Kumar in
HONG KONG; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by John Chalmers and
Neil Fullick)