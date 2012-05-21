MUMBAI May 21 The Indian rupee dropped further
on Monday to hit a new record low at 55 per dollar, testing a
key psychological level, as the euro retreated from the day's
highs, while dollar demand from domestic oil firms and
corporates also weighed.
At 4:26 p.m. (1056 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 54.96/97 per dollar. Moments earlier the
currency had hit an all time low of 55, which marked a fall of
more than 1 percent from Friday's close of 54.42/44.
Traders said they had not spotted the central bank
intervening in the market despite the sharp falls.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)