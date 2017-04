MUMBAI Aug 28 The Indian rupee fell below the psychological 68 per dollar mark, a record low, in the mid-morning session with a sharp fall in domestic shares adding to concerns of foreign fund withdrawals from the equity market as well.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 68.00/68.05 per dollar, after hitting a record low of 68.05 and down more than 2.6 percent from its close of 66.24/25 on Tuesday.

The NSE index was down 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)