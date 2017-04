A shopkeeper staples currency notes to make garlands at a market in Jammu July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee trades stronger at 54.67/68 versus Friday's close of 54.8050/8150 tracking a broadly strong euro, which is hovering near its two-week highs hit last week.

A choppy share market also fails to provide any clear direction. The Sensex down 0.2 percent.

The pair is seen moving in a 54.60 to 55 range during the session.

Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot.

Traders expect the pair to move higher later in the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)