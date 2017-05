Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is supported by custodial banks selling dollars, say dealers. The Indan unit is at 54.26/27 after falling to 54.36 against USD, versus its close of 54.175/185 on Monday.

Foreigners have bought $680 million of Indian equities in the three sessions to May 3, as per regulatory data.

The RBI's comments on inflation and low chances of further rate cuts also weighing on INR.

The pair has resistance at 54.40, which recent rebound high seen in late April.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)