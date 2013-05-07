An Indian one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is hovering near day's high on large dollar selling by a clutch of foreign banks, dealers say.

The pair is at 54.13/14 versus its previous close of 54.175/185, after earlier rising to as high as 54.36.

Dealers say inflows may be related to corporate deal flows related to Qatar's purchase of a 5 percent stake in Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) for $1.26 billion.

Dealers also mindful of flows related to DLF's plan to sell 81 million shares.

Foreign funds have bought $680 million of Indian stocks in the three sessions to May 3, regulatory data show.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)