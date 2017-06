(Corrects headline to say trims losses, not gains) * USD/INR trades at 54.41/42, off the day's low of 54.29, but still weaker compared with its close of 54.68/69 on Tuesday. * Traders say gains in the domestic sharemarket amid broad global optimism over the U.S. fiscal cliff deal hurting the dollar. * Shares trading up 0.9 percent. * Dealers say oil firms, the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, were spotted buying the dollar, trimming losses in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)