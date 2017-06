Reuters Market Eye - The Rupee loses in opening trade to 55.84/8450 compared to its previous close of 55.69/70, tracking weak Asian currencies. The pair has risen in each of the previous two sessions.

Dealers say the next psychological resistance is at 56, a level last seen on August 16.

MSCI's Asia ex-Japan falls 0.4 percent.

Euro range-bound in Asia, stuck near this week's lows, while the Australian dollar hits a fresh five-week low on worries about extent of China slowdown.