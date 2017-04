Two men look out from the glass door of a currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.26/27 versus Friday's close of 60.39/40 following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The RBI likely buying dollars via state-run banks to prevent further fall in the pair, say traders.

Gains in the domestic share market also weighing on the pair. Nifty is trading up 0.6 percent.

Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar.

The pair seen holding in a 60.15 to 60.35 range during the rest of the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)