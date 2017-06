An employee checks a 500 Indian rupee note at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to 52.95/96 from a session high of 53.1050, as gains in the domestic shares hurt sentiment for the dollar. The cross closed at 52.87/88 on Wednesday.

Traders say dollar demand from oil firms could cap any broader losses in USD/INR.

The Sensex is up 0.7 percent, led by gains in banking shares ahead of the RBI policy review later this month.

The euro holds near a one-month high against the dollar as a fall in Spanish bond yields, strong U.S. housing data, and hopes for a year-end rebound in China boost optimism on the global economy.