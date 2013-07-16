India's boldest attempt yet to stem a rout in the rupee delivered only a modest lift in the currency but sent bond and stock prices tumbling on Tuesday, sparking concern the unexpected measures inflict too much pain for limited gain.
For list of currency-related measures from the Reserve Bank of India and the government this year, see below:
JULY
> RBI tightens liquidity, lifts short-term rates, caps banks' funding, and announces bond sale worth 120 billion rupees
> RBI extends relaxation of the all-in-cost ceiling for issuers of external commercial debt
> India's regulators toughen rules for derivatives trading in currency markets
> RBI eases rules for non-bank asset finance companies to raise debt overseas
> RBI introduces provisioning, capital requirements for bank exposed to corporates with unhedged FX
JUNE
> India further tightens gold import rules
> RBI extends buyback time period of foreign currency convertible bonds until December 31
> RBI allows telcos to refinance rupee loans until March
> RBI tightens gold lending norms for regional rural banks
> RBI eases rules for low-cost builders to access overseas loans, hedge entire borrowing
> RBI relaxes some forex option premium payment rules
> RBI asks exporters to realise dollar earnings, bring them back into country within one year
> RBI restricts loans against gold coins by co-operative banks
> India fin min says RBI advised banks not to sell gold coins
> India raises gold duty to 8 pct
> RBI extends gold import curbs on nominated and trading agencies
MAY
> RBI mulls easing hedging norms for exporters, importers
> RBI cuts timeframe for exporters to repatriate earnings
MARCH
> RBI relaxes collateral rules for foreign investors in futures and options in stock exchanges
> RBI eases overseas borrowing norms for firms under investigation
> RBI removes restrictions on open position limits for rupee currency pairs
JANUARY
> RBI eases rules for exporters to access FX markets
