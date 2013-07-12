NEW DELHI, July 12 India's Chief Economic Adviser Raghuram Rajan said on Friday all options, including issuing the country's first sovereign bond issuance, are on the table to support the rupee.

Rajan added he has received feedback from bankers on a variety of subjects including how to support therupee, which hit a record low of 61.21 on Monday.

Finance ministry officials had been scheduled to meet foreign banks on Friday, three sources familiar with the meetings had told Reuters.

