July 16 India's boldest attempt yet to stem a rout in the rupee delivered only a modest lift in the currency but sent bond and stock prices tumbling on Tuesday, sparking concern the unexpected measures inflict too much pain for limited gain.

For list of currency-related measures from the Reserve Bank of India and the government this year, see below:

JULY > RBI tightens liquidity, lifts short-term rates, caps banks' funding, and announces bond sale worth 120 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) > RBI extends relaxation of the all-in-cost ceiling for issuers of external commercial debt > India's regulators toughen rules for derivatives trading in currency markets > RBI eases rules for non-bank asset finance companies to raise debt overseas > RBI introduces provisioning, capital requirements for bank exposed to corporates with unhedged FX

JUNE > India further tightens gold import rules > RBI extends buyback time period of foreign currency convertible bonds until Dec. 31 > RBI allows telcos to refinance rupee loans until March > RBI tightens gold lending norms for regional rural banks > RBI eases rules for low-cost builders to access overseas loans, hedge entire borrowing > RBI relaxes some forex option premium payment rules > RBI asks exporters to realise dollar earnings, bring them back into country within one year > RBI restricts loans against gold coins by co-operative banks > India fin min says RBI advised banks not to sell gold coins > India raises gold duty to 8 pct > RBI extends gold import curbs on nominated and trading agencies

MAY > RBI mulls easing hedging norms for exporters, importers > RBI cuts timeframe for exporters to repatriate earnings

MARCH > RBI relaxes collateral rules for foreign investors in futures and options in stock exchanges > RBI eases overseas borrowing norms for firms under investigation > RBI removes restrictions on open position limits for rupee currency pairs JANUARY > RBI eases rules for exporters to access FX markets (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by John Mair)