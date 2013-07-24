July 24 The Reserve Bank of India took new steps
on Tuesday to support the rupee, signalling it will stay the
course with its defence of the currency despite the risks to
economic growth.
The central bank tightened liquidity further and made it even
harder for lenders to access funds with measures including
lowering the amount banks can borrow under its daily liquidity
window.
Below is a list of currency-related measures from Indian
policy makers this year:
JULY
> RBI further lowers banks' limit on borrowing under daily
liquidity adjustment facility (LAF); increases banks' cash
reserve ratio requirements, announces 60 billion rupees sale in
cash management bills.
> RBI tightens gold imports again, making them dependent on
export volumes
> RBI raises the Marginal Standing Facility rate and Bank
Rate, caps banks' limit on borrowing under daily LAF and
announces sale of 120 billion rupees in debt via open market
operations.
> RBI extends relaxation of the all-in-cost ceiling for
issuers of external commercial debt
> India's regulators toughen rules for derivatives trading
in currency markets
> RBI eases rules for non-bank asset finance companies to
raise debt overseas
> RBI introduces provisioning, capital requirements for bank
exposed to corporates with unhedged FX
JUNE
> India further tightens gold import rules
> RBI extends buyback time period of foreign currency
convertible bonds until Dec. 31
> RBI allows telecommunications companies to refinance rupee
loans until March
> RBI tightens gold lending norms for regional rural banks
> RBI eases rules for low-cost builders to access overseas
loans, hedge entire borrowing
> RBI relaxes some forex option premium payment rules
> RBI asks exporters to realise dollar earnings and bring
them back into the country within one year
> RBI restricts loans against gold coins by co-operative
banks
> India fin min says RBI advised banks not to sell gold
coins
> India raises gold duty to 8 percent
> RBI extends gold import curbs on nominated and trading
agencies
MAY
> RBI mulls easing hedging norms for exporters, importers
> RBI cuts timeframe for exporters to repatriate earnings
MARCH
> RBI relaxes collateral rules for foreign investors in
futures and options in stock exchanges
> RBI eases overseas borrowing norms for firms under
investigation
> RBI removes restrictions on open position limits for rupee
currency pairs
JAN
> RBI eases rules for exporters to access FX markets
(Compiled by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand
Basu)