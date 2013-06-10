NEW DELHI, June 10 India's finance ministry discussed responses to the falling rupee and a wide current account deficit with market regulators and Reserve Bank of India officials on Monday, senior ministry officials said.

Among the measures discussed were the easing of rules for sovereign wealth funds that invest in India, the officials said. The meeting had been previously scheduled and was not in response to the rupee hitting a record low on Monday. (Reporting bu Manoj Kumar; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)