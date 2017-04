NEW DELHI, June 20 India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram held a meeting with his top civil servants on Thursday about the fall of the Indian rupee, which has plunged to a record low level.

The rupee has fallen to 59.9350 to the dollar, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated a tapering of its monetary stimulus, and data showed China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar, editing by Anurag Kotoky)