Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading steady at 61.43/44. The Nifty is trading down 0.1 percent in early trade.
Losses in shares are offset by the positive growth forecast for India from the International Monetary Fund.
IMF increased India's growth projection for FY15 to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent, while cutting global growth forecast.
Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar.
Shares to be monitored for clues on foreign fund flows.
Lower global crude oil prices will also hurt the pair, traders say.
Pair seen in a 61.30 to 61.60 range during the session.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.