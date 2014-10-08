Stock brokers engage in trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading steady at 61.43/44. The Nifty is trading down 0.1 percent in early trade.

Losses in shares are offset by the positive growth forecast for India from the International Monetary Fund.

IMF increased India's growth projection for FY15 to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent, while cutting global growth forecast.

Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar.

Shares to be monitored for clues on foreign fund flows.

Lower global crude oil prices will also hurt the pair, traders say.

Pair seen in a 61.30 to 61.60 range during the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)