A Kashmiri woman walks under a garland made of currency notes on display at a market in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee higher in line with gains in Asian FX on dollar weakness after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will extend its bond-buying stimulus programme. The pair is at 54.20/22 versus 54.32/33 Wednesday's close.

Dealers will watch for inflows as Thursday is the last day for institutional buyers to invest in the Bharti Infratel IPO.

NMDC's $1.1 billion share sale on Wednesday was 30 percent covered by foreign investors, sources told Reuters.

Most Asian FX like won, yuan are trading with gains.

November inflation data is due on Friday with poll showing wholesale prices rose 7.60 percent.