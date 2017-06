Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to 54.18/19 after data shows industrial output jumped 8.2 percent in October, well above Reuters forecast for a 4.5 percent rise. The pair was trading at around 54.24/25 before the data.

Other markets show more muted reaction, given output data is known for its volatility. Investors also waiting to see the monthly inflation data due on Friday.