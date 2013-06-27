NEW DELHI, June 27 A senior Indian finance ministry official said on Thursday he hopes the government will take more measures to support the rupee, a day after the local currency hit a record low against the U.S. dollar.

"Let us hope so," Arvind Mayaram, India's economic affairs secretary, said when asked if the government will take more measures to support the rupee. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Tony Munroe)