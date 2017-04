Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur /Files

NEW DELHI Oil refining companies have agreed to spread their dollar purchases in the foreign exchange markets as much as possible to reduce pressures on the rupee, the chief economic advisor to the government, Raghuram Rajan, said on Tuesday.

Oil marketing companies are among the biggest dollar purchasers in the currency market.

The rupee has been hitting record lows since Monday largely due to the global dollar strength. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rafael Nam)