India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee continues to trade higher on the day at 62.37/38 versus its close of 62.50/51 on Monday, aided by some dollar inflows with a few corporates, but demand from oil firms limits further gains.
The pair has traded in a 62.28 to 62.5350 range so far during the session but has been mostly wedged between 62.34 to 62.40 levels over the last two hours.
A broadly weaker dollar also hurts sentiment for the pair. The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.3 percent.
Oil firms, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, typically buy more during the month-end when import commitments are due.
Weak domestic shares also help sentiment for the pair. Shares trading down 0.6 percent, ahead of the November derivatives contracts expiry later this week.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.