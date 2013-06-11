MUMBAI, June 11 The Indian rupee opened at a record low on Tuesday tracking weakness in most other Asian currencies while an expected fall in the domestic share market is also likely to weigh.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 58.35/38 per dollar, a life low and weaker than its previous close of 58.15/16.

For a snapshot of Asian currencies see. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are down 0.8 percent.

Traders will watch out for any central bank intervention to prevent the rupee from weakening further. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)