UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, June 11 The Indian rupee opened at a record low on Tuesday tracking weakness in most other Asian currencies while an expected fall in the domestic share market is also likely to weigh.
At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 58.35/38 per dollar, a life low and weaker than its previous close of 58.15/16.
For a snapshot of Asian currencies see. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are down 0.8 percent.
Traders will watch out for any central bank intervention to prevent the rupee from weakening further. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)