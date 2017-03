MUMBAI, June 12 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Wednesday tracking gains in most other Asian currencies, but domestic data due later in the day will be key for further direction.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 58.15/18 per dollar, compared to its close of 58.39/40.

The factory output data and the consumer price inflation data, due around 11 a.m., will be key for helping investors cement views about the central bank's monetary policy review on Monday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)