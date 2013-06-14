MUMBAI, June 14 The Indian rupee opened stronger tracking gains in most other Asian peers and a slight recovery in Asian share markets, but the wholesale price-based inflation data due to be released later in the day will be key for direction.

For a snapshot of Asian peers see:.

At 9:01 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 57.79/80 per dollar compared to it close of 57.98/99 on Thursday. The unit rose to as high as 57.75 in opening deals.

India's headline inflation probably held near the central bank's comfort level of 5 percent last month, giving it room to ease policy, as commodity, food and fuel costs remained moderate, a Reuters poll found. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)