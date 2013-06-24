Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI, June 24 The Indian rupee weakened on Monday, hovering near a record low hit last week, as worries about China's economic and financial stability hit global risk assets, while caution prevailed ahead of current account deficit data due this week.
India is due to report January-March current account deficit data on Friday. The country's deficit has been a key source of stress in the rupee.
The rupee was trading at 59.65/67 to the dollar at 0344 GMT, compared to its close of 59.27/28 on Friday. It had hit a record low of 59.9850 on Thursday.
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.