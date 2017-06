MUMBAI May 24 The rupee opened weaker on Thursday and fell to a new record low almost immediately on global risk aversion, with traders waiting for the impact of India's petrol price hike on domestic equities for further direction.

At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 56.12/13 per dollar, after hitting a record low of 56.24 in initial trade. It had closed Wednesday at 55.9950/56.0050. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)