MUMBAI May 29 The Indian rupee opened weaker on Thursday, snapping three session of gains, as weakness in the euro continued to fuel worries over the outlook for the euro zone, but likely gains in domestic shares is seen preventing a sharp fall.

At 9:03 a.m. the partially convertible rupee was at 55.42/43 per dollar, weaker compared to 55.1850/1950 at close on Monday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)