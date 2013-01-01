MUMBAI, Jan 1 The Indian rupee rose in opening trade on Tuesday, boosted by a deal to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff", but gains were capped by a surge in the country's current account deficit. At 9:06 a.m. (0336 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 54.82/83 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.99/55.00. The White House and congressional lawmakers have reached a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" that would delay harsh spending cuts by two months, Obama administration officials said on Monday. India's current account deficit widened to a record high of 5.4 percent of GDP in the September quarter as export growth slowed more sharply than imports, with a similar gap expected in the December quarter likely to prolong weakness in the rupee. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)