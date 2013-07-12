ADVISORY-No emerging Asia FX report on Friday
April 14 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Friday because some Southeast Asian financial markets are closed for a holiday.
MUMBAI, July 12 The Indian rupee weakened on Friday, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies, with traders awaiting the domestic sharemarket open for further direction.
For a snapshot on Asian currencies see:
At 9:03 a.m. (0333 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 59.77/78 per dollar, after dropping to as much as 59.82 and weaker than its close of 59.6750/6850 on Thursday.
Traders said the market will remain rangebound ahead of the industrial output data and consumer price inflation data due after market hours in the absence of any key comments from policymakers.
The local sharemarket direction will be watched for cues during the day. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
April 14 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Friday because some Southeast Asian financial markets are closed for a holiday.
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese and South Korean shares headed lower while the won came under pressure on Friday, hurt by rising geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsular in otherwise holiday-thinned trade.