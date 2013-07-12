MUMBAI, July 12 The Indian rupee weakened on Friday, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies, with traders awaiting the domestic sharemarket open for further direction.

At 9:03 a.m. (0333 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 59.77/78 per dollar, after dropping to as much as 59.82 and weaker than its close of 59.6750/6850 on Thursday.

Traders said the market will remain rangebound ahead of the industrial output data and consumer price inflation data due after market hours in the absence of any key comments from policymakers.

The local sharemarket direction will be watched for cues during the day. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)