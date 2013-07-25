(Repeats to attach to alert with no changes to text)

MUMBAI, July 25 The Indian rupee weakened in opening trade on Thursday tracking losses in most other Asian currencies and shares but the central bank's latest measures to curb the rupee's fall may limit very sharp losses.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 59.34/35 per dollar compared to its close of 59.13/14 on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield opened up 5 basis points at 8.47 percent but the auction of 60 billion rupees worth cash management bills will be crucial for further direction.

Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 59.05 to 59.50 range during the session. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)