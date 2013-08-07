MUMBAI Aug 7 The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday morning tracking some losses in regional share markets and currencies while dollar demand from domestic importers also weighed.

Traders will however watch out for the central bank after it was seen intervening to prevent rupee losses in the previous session.

The partially convertible rupee was at 61.18/19 per dollar by 0905 India time (0335 GMT) compared to its close of 60.77/78 on Tuesday. It had hit a record low of 61.80 to the dollar in the previous session.

Asian stocks fell to their lowest in a month on Wednesday following a second day of losses on Wall Street, led by a steep decline in the Nikkei as a firmer yen took a toll on Japanese exporters. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)