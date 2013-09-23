UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, Sept 23 The Indian rupee opened weaker on Monday tracking the non-deliverable forwards while lower stock futures also hurt sentiment.
At 9:03 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 62.53/54 per dollar, compared to its close of 62.23/24 on Friday.
The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)