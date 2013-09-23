MUMBAI, Sept 23 The Indian rupee opened weaker on Monday tracking the non-deliverable forwards while lower stock futures also hurt sentiment.

At 9:03 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 62.53/54 per dollar, compared to its close of 62.23/24 on Friday.

The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)