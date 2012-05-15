MUMBAI May 15 The Indian rupee will hover near
record lows against the dollar for the next month or so, but a
further significant fall is unlikely following a near 10 percent
slide in the currency since February, a Reuters poll shows.
Indeed, the currency is expected to appreciate gradually
after June to around 50 per dollar by March 2013, the poll of
more than 20 respondents shows.
It was trading at 53.70 per dollar on Tuesday after hitting
a record closing low on Monday of 53.96/97 and a record low in
December of 54.30.
The median forecasts in the poll show that the rupee
is expected to be trading around 53.41 at the end of
June, 52.61 at the end of September, 51.50 at the end of
December and 50.00 at the end of March 2013.
"To see a more meaningful and sustained downtrend emerge in
dollar/rupee, either credible fiscal and balance of payments
policies need to emerge in India," said Paul Mackel, head of
Asia FX strategy at HSBC in Hong Kong.
Or, the dollar needs to turn lower broadly, although that is
unlikely because investors are currently risk averse, which
supports the dollar, he said.
The rupee has fallen nearly 10 percent since its 2012 peak
in February due to concerns about India's current account and
fiscal deficits.
A poorly received federal budget for fiscal 2013 unveiled in
mid-March has further eroded confidence by casting doubt on the
government's willingness to implement policy reforms ahead of
general elections due by 2014.
The rupee was further undermined by controversial government
proposals for taxes on foreign investment.
Low confidence in the economy was reflected in the Reuters
poll. It showed 15 out of 17 respondents predicting the
country's current account deficit will be greater than 3 percent
of GDP in the fiscal year to the end of March 2013.
Still, nine out of 16 respondents predict India will avoid a
balance of payments deficit, suggesting capital flows will plug
the gap.
CENTRAL BANK'S ROLE
The poll showed that respondents expect a pro-active central
bank in stemming the fall in the rupee. The Reserve Bank of
India has intervened in recent months and adopted unconventional
steps to try to control the currency, such as asking exporters
to convert half of their foreign exchange holdings into the
rupee.
However, respondents were split on how effective the RBI
measures will prove to be if the rupee was to keep falling.
Of 15 respondents, seven -- all Indian-based -- said the
RBI's present set of measures will be effective to stem the fall
in the rupee. Four, all in India, were neutral, while four, all
overseas analysts, said the measures would prove ineffective.
"The RBI measures to date have had only limited effect.
Despite numerous measures, including intervention, the
dollar/rupee is still heading higher," said Khoon Goh, a senior
FX strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"Weak fundamentals and a strong dollar point to further
dollar/rupee upside."
A further fall in oil prices could help support the rupee by
relieving pressure on the current account deficit, given oil
comprises about two-thirds of the country's import bill. Brent
crude has fallen to near four-month lows of around $111
a barrel.
