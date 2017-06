(Refiles to correct spelling of 'dropping' in headline) * USD/INR expected to drop versus its previous close of 54.4950/5050 following the central bank's decision to provide exporters with dollar credit under a special swap facility. * India's central bank has opened a special window to provide exporters with dollar credit by allowing banks to borrow the greenback from the central bank under a swap facility. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.2 percent. Traders to watch local market moves for cues on fund flows. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR seen opening around 54.40 levels and holding in a 54.10 to 54.60 range initially. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)